"Confidence is not, They will like me," says 22-year-old blogger Katy Bellotte. "Confidence is, I don't care if they like me, because I like me." Like many, the college student and member of European Wax Center’s Strut Society has struggled with insecurities and recalls often "shrinking herself" to benefit others around her. While learning to be comfortable in her own skin — with or without makeup — admittedly wasn't easy, there's no way she's turning back now. Press play to get her take on kicking self-doubt to the curb and discovering her unapologetic confidence.
European Wax Center's Strut Society is a diverse group of inspiring and confident influencers who share a passion for helping women feel gorgeous, empowered, and — most importantly — unapologetically confident in their own skin.
