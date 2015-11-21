Between the need to look reasonably put together at all times, the constant when-will-they-text-me-back anxiety, and the very real fear that your Tinder date might look nothing like their heavily filtered photos, we can all agree that dating is hard. In fact, it's pretty much baffling when a real live person we know actually finds themselves happily settled down. Really...how?
In the video above, we're taking an insider's peek at the habits of one of those mythical, inseparable couples. They love the same shows and music, they spend practically all of their time together, and they constantly make each other laugh. What's their secret? Well, let's just say HP had something to do with it. Press play, and prepare to swoon.
In the video above, we're taking an insider's peek at the habits of one of those mythical, inseparable couples. They love the same shows and music, they spend practically all of their time together, and they constantly make each other laugh. What's their secret? Well, let's just say HP had something to do with it. Press play, and prepare to swoon.
Advertisement