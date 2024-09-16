Roth IRAs: $14,000 ($7,000 each) — I contribute the max to my and W.’s IRAs every year on 1 January.



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. I got into the Center Based Gifted program in fourth grade and then went to a magnet school for high school. I went straight to a well-renowned, so-called “public Ivy League school” straight out of high school. But I was entirely unprepared socially, financially and academically for living on my own and attending a competitive college. I did not graduate from that university. Instead, I ended up nearly dying of alcoholism. I wound up in the university hospital’s MICU and was hospitalized for eight days with acute delirium tremens, bleeding esophageal varices, alcoholic hepatitis and multi-system organ failure after two years of drinking alcohol around the clock. I nearly died, went straight to rehab and have been sober ever since. A few years into my sobriety and recovery, I went back to school as a commuter student and cash-flowed my way to my undergraduate degree while working multiple jobs. I had student loans from my first, unsuccessful college experience and I paid those off when they were out of deferment a few years ago.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents struggled with a lot of really difficult life circumstances and my childhood reflected that. I was the oldest of five children. My mom was a stay-at-home mom and my dad worked in retail management. When I was eight, my fourth sibling was born with a serious and life-threatening heart condition that required multiple open-heart surgeries, procedures and hospitalizations when he was a baby and a child. Everything felt scary and chaotic. I recognize now that my parents handled it the best they could with what they were given. The resounding monetary theme growing up was “money is tight.” I once asked my mom how much my dad made and she said it was rude to ask. I felt very embarrassed and tried to avoid asking questions after that. My mom constantly “borrowed” or took money from me and my siblings — she would take cash that I got for my birthday out of my purse or she’d guilt me into borrowing money I made pet-sitting. She’d make promises to pay me back on a certain date but if I asked about it, she would get angry and call me money-hungry. So I started lying about how much money I had so I could hoard it. Funny enough, now I look back and feel bad that I didn’t help more.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started pet-sitting and babysitting for money around age 12 and made good money for the early 2000s! My first real job was a retail position at a large sporting goods chain store. My dad got me the job because he worked there (I wasn’t allowed to work at his store location though). I made minimum wage and I did it to gain experience, to have money to spend on fun things like going to the movies with my friends, and to save for future big expenses like a car or college expenses.



Did you worry about money growing up?

All the time. I was so stressed. It turned out my dad was drinking alcoholically and had been hiding it from my mom since marriage. We found out when I was 18. He spent $300 of every paycheck on beer, and my mom was taking my hard-earned pet-sitting and babysitting money to make ends meet and pay for groceries and my brother’s medical bills. I never did any extracurriculars growing up and I was the only person at my high school riding the bus because my parents couldn’t afford to buy me a car.



Do you worry about money now?

Not really. I was in a lot of debt when I was newly sober. I turned my life around: I got my degree, busted my ass in low-paying jobs to get experience and prove my worth, paid off all my debt and built a strong foundation of savings and investments. I went from a net worth of negative $25,000 to a current combined net worth of about $350,000 with my husband, W. I do worry sometimes but mostly I think it’s related to a scarcity mindset and past experiences. I was fired this year in March and remained unemployed for four months before landing a job I am very excited about. Our emergency fund allowed me the time to find a job that I actually want and we didn’t have to adjust our lifestyle at all, even though we had a large tax bill, an emergency vet stay and a lot of car problems during my stint of unemployment.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I moved back in with my parents in early recovery but my husband and I have been financially responsible for ourselves for about seven years now.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My maternal grandfather left me about $1,500 and I split that with one of my sisters who wasn’t in his will, in an effort to be fair.