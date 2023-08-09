9:20 p.m. — Start a load of laundry and pick at the Costco rotisserie chicken in the fridge like a feral animal. This guy I've been very casually seeing, J., texts about getting together Saturday if he can get off work early. I tell him sure and feel remarkably ambivalent about the whole thing. After an appropriate amount of procrastination, I finally change my sheets and brush my teeth. A few Christmases back, my sister gifted me a 10-page Google doc about skincare, makeup and hair care, then offered her services as a consultant for a trip to Sephora (not footing the bill though — she's a younger sister, please). So I have three different things she's told me to put on my face at night but am not entirely sure what they all are/what they do. I layer on a retinol night cream, a thicker white lotion and a cool, hydrating goo and crawl into bed. Crack open one of the new library books and use it as a nice holder for my phone while scrolling TikTok. Asleep around 10:30.