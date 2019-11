9:45 p.m. — We're walking around the city, one of my favorite things to do! Baltimore gets a bad rap, but I love it and have never felt unsafe here. My guy is hungry again (because men), so we pop into a little French bistro I've never noticed before. We sit at the bar and I have another glass of wine; he has a Gruyère cheeseburger and fries (he pays). I help him out with the fries, which are delicious. A man sitting next to us in a business suit tries to get me to share his dessert — he even has two forks ready. I decline, and he's strangely aggressive about it. Weird.