11 a.m. — We get seated at a booth and wait for Q. to arrive. He gets there about five minutes after us and we all get our first round of mimosas. The cost of the tickets covered the first drink and our breakfast. I get $60 of $1 bills to tip the performers. The mimosas disappear quickly. Q. and I go up to the bar to get another round. He pays separately and I start a tab for me and my housemates. V. paid for the tickets so I will get her drinks today. J. and I kind of alternate who pays when we go out, but I am in a much better financial situation than he is so I tend to pay a little more often, especially when we're going out with my friends. We're all on our third (fourth?) drink by the time the show gets started, and J. is very enthusiastic about it. I love that he puts so much effort into doing things with my friends and me, and that they accepted him into our group so quickly and seamlessly. $185