9 p.m. — Back home! I budgeted for this project so that I can bill for all travel time, and I add five hours to my timesheet. B. went out for beers and more football while I was at the meeting. We have partially joint finances and beers are on his personal dime. Each month, I contribute $2,400 as well as 30% of my post-tax consulting income to a joint account, and he contributes $3,400 (there was math involved in getting to these proportions). We pay for our mortgage and other house-related bills with this account, as well as groceries, meals, and activities together. When we do something on our own or buy something for ourselves, it comes from our personal accounts. When he gets home, we watch House Hunters on Hulu and go to bed around 11.