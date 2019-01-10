Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a communications director working in software development who makes $101,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on roses. Editor's note: All prices have been converted to U.S. dollars.
Occupation: Communications Director
Industry: Software Development
Age: 39
Location: Paris, France
Salary: $101,000
Paycheck Amount (Month): $5,000 (I also get food vouchers as part of my company benefits — about $200/month.)
Monthly Expenses
Mortgage: $1,235 ($1,185 a month on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage at 1.15%, with homeowner's insurance at $50/month)
Utilities: $485 for electricity, gas, and water
Internet: $43.75 (includes international calls, TV, and broadband)
Cell Phone: $0 ($96 paid for by my work)
Navigo Pass: $94
Gym Membership: $200
Subscriptions: $31.25 (This includes newsletters and business tools for my side business in communications consulting.)
House Emergency Fund: $490
Savings: $1,000
Day One
5:30 a.m. — On Mondays I take the train to Paris, which costs $15 if I buy my ticket ahead of time online. It's three times as much if you buy it at the station, so I avoid that whenever possible. I can't afford property in Paris, but there's no work in my field where I live, so I work in Paris and live in a rural region about two hours away. My boyfriend, R., and our infant daughter will follow in the afternoon by car. We'll spend Monday through Thursday afternoon in Paris, where my boyfriend owns a small two-bedroom apartment. $15
7:50 a.m. — It's my first day back in the office since maternity leave started four months ago. No one else is here yet. I caffeinate with free office coffee and grab some fruit and nuts.
12:21 p.m. — Morning meetings are over, so I duck outside for lunch. I head to the supermarket to stock up on soup, yogurt, and bars for the next week. Paris is a lunchtime minefield, and if I'm not careful, I know I'll end up spending more money than I can afford. I used to watch my expenses in this area and stick to a strict food budget, but I don't anymore. It was unrealistic while I was single and working all the time, and it's unrealistic now that we're a family of three. When she was my age, my mother had two children and cooked three square meals a day, all while working. Despite the current constraints of my life, I feel like I should be, too, and feel halfway guilty when I cop out by buying bricks of soup. $21.17
5:17 p.m. — I can't seem to settle down, so I go out for a quick walk around the block. I duck into a Starbucks for an herbal tea, as I'm trying to go to bed earlier and don't need caffeine right now. I immediately regret throwing away money on vegetable-tasting water. I leave work early. Well, it feels early. I used to stay until 8 or 9 p.m. several days a week, and that's just not possible anymore with a kiddo. So I get in two or three hours before everyone in the morning and leave around 5. $5.25
5:41 p.m. — I walk to the express train stop right at the Grands Boulevards next to Galeries Lafayette and Printemps. I top up my Navigo pass with a monthly subscription before taking the express train to R.'s place. It's $94 for monthly access to the Paris metro, trams, buses, and suburban trains across a 60-mile radius of the city. Not great value if you're just using it to commute within the city, but a steal if you use the suburban stations like I do. There are so many exquisite things in the store windows. When I first moved to Paris, I redid my budget to bump up the amount I thought I'd be spending on clothes and personal maintenance. Living here had the opposite effect, though. For one, everyone seems to wear the same thing all the time. Also, there's so much trash and junk covering this city — even the pretty, touristy parts — that I'm put off by the idea of buying more stuff and adding more waste to the pile. Black sweaters, Chapstick lips, and eyeliner it is.
6:40 p.m. — We live at R.'s place three days a week, although “live” is a pretty big word for what we do, which is squeeze into his tiny two-bedroom and watch TV until we fall asleep. Before we moved to the country, he was supposed to renovate his place. This hasn't happened yet, and I'm not sure how long I can live without a basic kitchen and a shower that doesn't leak. I run some numbers in my head and figure that it will take at least $7,500 to redo the plumbing for the kitchen and bathroom, put in an oven and fridge, and finish the rest of his move. I don't have that money just sitting around right now, so it'll have to wait a few months. It wouldn't bother me that much, but it's different with a kid.
7:45 p.m. — R. and our daughter, B., have arrived. I consider stepping out to get noodles from the Chinese restaurant down the street, but R. has just finished an early dinner at his parents' place a few miles across town. I'm not that hungry, so I eat an apple, make some tea, and answer some emails before it's time to get B. ready for bed. Goal: no screen time at all while she's awake. Nighttime is precious. I'm in bed and drifting off to an old episode of House by 9 pm.
Daily Total: $41.42
Day Two
6 a.m. — Alarm goes off at 5:07 a.m. I lie around for five minutes or so before I drag myself out of bed and set off for the 15-minute walk to the express train. I change metros and get off at Strasbourg-Saint Denis to go to the gym. A few bars and sex clubs are still open, and the bakeries are just pulling up their shutters. I realize that the gym has changed its hours since I was last here, pre-birth, and now opens at 7. I grab a seat at Sarah Baker and send a few emails over a double espresso until it opens. $3.30
7:47 a.m. — Finish working out and showering. Time for a quick hop into the steam room before dressing. This gym membership, at $200/month, is my only real indulgence. Unlimited entry to the steam room and sauna alone are worth the price.
8:18 a.m. — At my desk with a free office coffee. I have meetings all morning and afternoon, but I block off an hour from 10 to 11 to squeeze in some writing reports and plans.
9:49 a.m. — Coffee break on the second floor patio. I half want a cigarette, but there's no way I'd go back to smoking now that I'm nearly 40, have a child, and work to stay in reasonably decent health.
12:23 p.m. — Time for lunch. I heat up a soup and then go out for some bread and a walk. End up getting a cheese roll from the bakery. $1.50
12:39 p.m. — On my way back from the bakery, I see a can of B.'s formula in the window of a pharmacy. I had problems breastfeeding, and as a result, B. started full-time on formula at two months when her weight gain lagged. We use an organic goat milk-based one, which is $37.50 a can here at the pharmacy. I can get it for $17 online by ordering a pack of six cans and using a promo code. I stop in anyway to pick up some ibuprofen for my back and shoulders, which have pretty much been in constant pain since I gave birth. $6.68
1 p.m. — I call a physical therapist when I get back to the office – I have a doctor's prescription for 15 sessions for my back and shoulders, which will be covered by national health insurance. This therapist comes recommended, but part of his fee isn't covered by insurance. (Guess that's why I got an appointment so quickly). I decide I don't mind paying the extra $50 per session fee out of pocket. My back has been bothering me for years. I can only imagine what it would cost me to get it fixed in the States. $750 isn't so bad, especially since the payments will be spread out over four months.
1:19 p.m. — R. sends me a text message to let me know to meet him at his parents' place after I leave work. He doesn't have a full-time job, and when he's in Paris, he spends a lot of time hanging out with his retired parents. (He has a net worth 10x mine, mostly in property and stocks, but is cash-poor. His family's generosity has allowed him to not work full-time or pursue a career over the years.) He and his mother take care of B. during the day. We're lucky to have this childcare arrangement, I just don't know how long it's going to last. I get off one stop before R.'s parents' place to go by the florist's shop, where I pick up a small bunch of miniature roses for his mother. $12.50
6:41 p.m. — R., B., and I are in the car on the way home to the apartment. We park a block away and I stop by the Chinese takeout place for fried rice and dumplings to split. We can't cook in the apartment, so if we eat a full meal at night it's usually Chinese takeout or sushi. $22.50
Daily Total: $46.48
Day Three
4:43 a.m. — I manage to sleep from about 8:20 p.m. until 4:30 a.m., when I hear B. cooing. I mix up a bottle, feed her, and change her diaper. I probably won't go back to sleep before I get up and go into town. I hop online and place an order for more formula. It'll arrive at my house in time for the weekend. $127.43
5:45 a.m. — Out the door as quietly as possible so as not to wake R. and B. I leave $62.50 on the table for R. He'll probably need to buy diapers for B. and lunch for himself. I don't mind leaving him money, but it makes both of us feel weird. I don't like feeling like I'm giving him an allowance, but he has expensive tastes that I can't afford, and aside from housing, gas, and food, we don't agree on priorities. Money is a huge sore point between us. We don't share finances per se, and neither of us has debt, but I pay all of our basics and 90% of other expenses. Plus I contribute to my own retirement. $62.50
7 a.m. — Gym. Treadmill. Listening to RTL through my headphones. I want to start lifting again but I'm not ready. Pregnancy and childbirth were rougher on my body than I was expecting. I hate admitting that I just can't get up again and bounce back.
9:14 a.m. — At my desk with breakfast eggs and lentil salad from Prêt à Manger ($10), plus free fruit and coffee from the office kitchen, when I get a phone call from R., who wants to know what the money is doing on the table. He “doesn't need money,” except I know that he does, and the next time we need something or he wants something while we're out, we're going to play some stupid game of “Mother May I” that's going to leave both of us with hurt feelings. He hangs up in a huff. $10
11:15 a.m. — Macarons! One of our favorite partners has stopped by with goodies from Pierre Hermé. Time for an office coffee and a salted caramel macaron. I feel defeated about the R. situation; I can't win. My salary package finally reached six figures last year, but four years ago I was making a grand total of $34,000. Living in substandard housing for many years and being worried about how I would pay for groceries at the end of the month took a toll on me. It's why I usually drink office coffee. The idea of going to Starbucks so much that you would want a loyalty card horrifies me. (No judgment, just the residual effect of years of being poor.)
12:30 p.m. — I heat up some soup purchased earlier this week, supplement with a veggie salad and cheese roll takeout from the bakery, grab a pot of yogurt from my stash in the fridge, and head to the lounge to check out the FIFA action happening on the big screen. $6.50
2:20 p.m. — Long distance calls with an American client, who congratulates me on how well I speak English. I've learned not to say anything other than “thanks.” Men at my level never get these kinds of questions, like where they're from or how long they've been wherever, whether or not it's hard to move somewhere completely different, and do they like living in France?
3:35 p.m. — Seven minutes until my next meeting. I order a cool poster of wine — I'm a wine lover and a map geek and want to cover the bare walls of my house with all kinds of maps and graphics. I leave the office at 4:15 p.m. I worked straight through with 20 total minutes of break, so I'm out early to go to pilates at the gym. $24.75
7 p.m. — Pilates is over, I'm showered, and we're at R.'s parents' place waiting for traffic to die down so that we can get in the car and drive to mine. I'll work from home tomorrow. I stopped at Franprix to bring some fruit and chocolate to the in-laws and pick up some diapers for B. She's gone up a size in the last week, and for some reason the next size up is nearly three times as expensive as the ones she was wearing. I can't really compare, though, since the packs of diapers have different quantities. This frustrates the comparison-shopping American in me. $26.84
9:21 p.m. — On the road with a sleeping B. in the backseat. We stop to fill up the car and I knock out a few emails before losing the 4G signal about an hour down the highway. $108.51
Daily Total: $366.53
Day Four
5:40 a.m. — Up early and caffeinated with B. fed and diapered. I check emails from my desk downstairs. I remember that I still need to send back a bunch of holiday orders for R. and B. that didn't fit.
9:15 a.m. — Break for more coffee and a trip to the bakery ($6.25) and post office. I open the huge shutters facing the street and watch the light flood in. This place is so pretty (and cheap), but over the past few months I've had the nagging feeling that it was the wrong decision, for lots of reasons. $6.25
9:20 a.m. — Spend more than expected sending back the holiday items and buying stamps. Sending a letter will go up to around $1.25 this year. Crazy. On the way back from the post office, I see our neighbor coming out of the bakery. He's a mysterious figure who, like me, works in the city. Sharp and well-dressed, in his mid-60s. I have no idea what he actually does or what he's doing here in this poky little town. His girlfriend is closer to my age, and I've been wanting to hang out with her for a few weeks. I make a note to call her. I'm back on calls from 9:30 straight until noon. $45
12:07 p.m. — R. runs downstairs in a panic that we're going to miss the Friday market. The market comes to town twice a week. Today it's the fruit and veg wagon, plus the cheese van. R.'s thing is cheese. I'm in the middle of something, so I hand him $40 and tell him to get whatever he likes. He comes back 30 minutes later with two and a half pounds of cheese and $15 worth of muscle car magazines. “Some light reading for the lady,” he smiles triumphantly as he hands them to me. His cheek is incredible, but so is his ability to make me laugh. Market haul includes potatoes, pears, salad, and clementines. And two and a half pounds of cheese. We'll probably do a raclette tonight. $40
4:40 p.m. — I finish up work, we pile in the car, and drive the 10 miles down the road to the butcher shop. It's the kind of place that tourists love to come for the authenticity. We buy some beef for stroganoff, some smoked sausage for freezing and quick weekend dinners, and a couple of slices of pâté for snacking. Everything is local. $34.76
Advertisement
5:17 p.m. — On the way back, we veer off toward a neighboring village and pass in front of Cédric's bar to see if it's open. It is, so we go inside and share a pint of the local microbrew while showing B. around to the regulars we haven't seen since she was born. We're back home by 6:30 p.m. I start messing around with a communications plan for the local organic grocery store, which is in danger of closing. It's not really clear why, but inexperienced management seems to be a factor. It's one of the few oases of progressive thinking here, and it would be a shame if it went under. I attended the last co-op meeting and volunteered to help where I could: marketing, communications, sales. I stop to make the stroganoff around 8 p.m., then call it a day around 10 after B. is fed and things are reasonably clean. We drift off to an old episode of House. $5
Daily Total: $131.01
Day Five
6:13 a.m. — Wake up to B. glurgling happily beside me. She's not hungry or dirty, so I check messages before heading downstairs. There's a WhatsApp from a number I don't recognize. Then I remember it's M., a 20-something investment banker I met last summer shortly after R. left me. We had a few dates before R. came back. M. didn't mind that I was single mom-to-be in my late 30s, but he was scared off by the fact that I was moving to the country part-time. I told him that R. was coming back and we dropped out of contact soon after. He kind of ghosted me on WhatsApp, which is why I'm surprised to see the message. Decide to wait awhile before replying.
6:30 a.m. — M.'s avatar is once again greyed out and there's no status. I don't have the mental energy to wonder what just happened. He's a sweet guy, and I hope he finds someone.
8:17 a.m. — I 'm caffeinated and the baby is changed, fed, and entertained. R. goes down the street for bread and pastries. $6.98
10:15 a.m. — Working on grocery store messaging when the doorbell rings. It's the postal carrier with a package. I ask her to wait a second so that I can get her tube of homemade cookies and her yearly tip. In France, it's traditional to tip service workers a little something at the end of the year. The concept is completely foreign to me as an American, but I play along. Connections mean a lot in a small place like this, and if you're cheap, crazy, or strange, word gets around fast. $25
11:14 a.m. — Browsing clothes for B. I order a couple more pants and another jacket in a warm, comfy style I bought for her a few weeks ago. She looks and feels like a cuddly little penguin in them. $59.96
12 p.m. — Pâté sandwiches with goods from the butcher, fruit from the market haul, and tea. Then story time with baby, which turns into nap time.
2:30 p.m. — Get up and realize I'm late for a meeting with R.'s real estate agent. He bought a property to renovate in the same town at the same time as I was buying my house. I want to drop off a gift for her since she went out of her way to introduce us to people here, and since the transaction had a lot of ups and downs. Normally I wouldn't pick up this particular chore, but R.'s not going to do it because it's a “waste of money” — his words. But I know how hard she worked to get the deal done and smooth things over when things went belly-up with the owners. I want her to know that someone noticed and appreciated the extra effort that she made. $64.44
4:45 p.m. — Just discovered the air wash function of my washing machine. How did I not know about this?! This is going to save a ton on dry cleaning. I also discover that moths have eaten my new-last-season cashmere sweaters that were in storage this summer. I bought them on Grana, but I'm not sure I want to shell out $100 each to replace them. That's not expensive for a decent cashmere, but it's still more than I'm used to paying for a basic sweater. I may go with some merino Uniqlo ones for $29 a pop.
5:30 p.m. — Laundry and Columbo marathon until the late hours of the evening. I make a pot of tea and sandwiches, and a bottle for B.
Daily Total: $156.38
Day Six
1:24 a.m. — Can't sleep. Browsing Amazon for The Feynman Lectures on Physics. I'm looking for something to do; a longer, bigger thing that is greater than the sum of its parts. Raising a child is part of it, but I feel like my intellect is going unchallenged. The last 10 years of my life have been about money and career. I grew up in an unglamorous place on the frugal end of middle class. No one had any particular expectations of me. I arrived at adulthood with no idea of what I should do, and no idea how to do it. Somehow – and most of the time I don't know how – I arrived here at this place I never expected to be. Mostly because I was tired of worrying if I was going to be able to afford groceries and a house one day. I came to France with dreams of making a living from my translation and writing, but gave up during yet another year of grinding anxiety about finances. I just didn't have the personal fortitude to push through. I feel like I failed sometimes, and wish that I had pushed anyway.
1:30 a.m. — The Lectures are over $100 for a box set, plus shipping. It's an unnecessary expense I don't feel like I can afford right now. I add them to my wish list. I keep thinking about the whole work-money-life thing. We often judge people who synchronize their lives to the fluctuations of the balance sheet and promotion cycle (I used to), but when you're on the other side of that looking in and hungry...damn it feels good to even get within striking distance. I'm kind of surprised that I've pulled it off.
5:32 a.m. — Up and on the train. I got my ticket early, so it was only $15. I put on my noise-canceling headphones and try to sleep. Today's a big day: the usual Monday meetings plus lunch out. $15
7:20 a.m. — Arrival in Paris. I take the metro to Grands Boulevards and pop into the Prêt à Manger on Haussmann. Get some eggs, a sandwich, and a small bar of chocolate. Fruit, coffee, and sparkling water will be free at work. $11.01
7:51 a.m. — At my desk and answering emails with office coffee.
8:22 a.m. — Scheduling all the little moving parts of an announcement this week. There's a lot to coordinate and a lot of areas where information can potentially fall through the cracks. I got into marketing and communications by default. Good communication is a real job and an art, though. If I'm doing my job right, everything should look and feel seamless. That's the part that takes the most work – making the rough edges invisible in order to create and highlight the main messages.
10:05 a.m. — Coffee break with the guys from finance. They're talking about their next vacations. Realize that I'm happy enough going home on the weekends and don't feel the need for anything more exotic than pushing a stroller through the forest at the edge of town.
12:03 p.m. — Meet a new friend at a Parisian corner bistro where we're getting lunch. We met on a Facebook group for single parents a few months ago after R. left me, and she recently wrote to ask me for advice about buying an apartment. It's the first time we've met in person. I also want to ask her about her family lawyer and her experience in the court system here. So far R. has been good with B., but I haven't been able to get over the fact that he left while I was pregnant, and the fact that there's increasing tension in our household — especially his badgering about money and our lifestyle in general. $20.08
1:20 p.m. — I stop at a Starbucks on my way back to the office. After hearing my friend's story, I'm more resolved to at least contact a lawyer. Lately, there have also been some temper fits that leave me feeling on edge and unsafe. On the one hand, I feel gutted knowing that my daughter will probably not grow up with her two parents living under one roof. On the other, I know that this leads nowhere good in the long run, and that I need to sort things out now rather than wait until they get worse. Also, I don't want her to grow up believing this is okay. It's going to take a long time to get unstuck from this particular situation, but I've resolved to do it this year. $5.75
3 p.m. — Two pieces of fruit from the kitchen to get me through the rest of the afternoon of meetings. I call it a day around 6 p.m., think about going to the gym but am too tired, and get on the suburban train.
8 p.m. — I call in a sushi order for R. and me. One order is more than I can eat by myself, and he's already eaten at his parents' house, so we'll split one order of sushi, tempura, rice, soup, and salad. It's not great, but it's food. I'm in bed by 9. $22.50
Daily Total: $74.34
Day Seven
7 a.m. — At the gym and on the treadmill after a 5:40 wake-up call. My goal is to be showered, dressed, and in the office by 8:20. Hope I'll have time for the steam room. Even five minutes would be great.
11:07 a.m. — See an envelope lying in my bag and realize it's the check for the plumber. Why have I not sent that back yet? I remember that there's some complicated tax form that comes along with it that also needs to be completed. I want R.'s dad to take a look at it before I mess something up. I shoot his dad a quick email.
11:32 a.m. — Takeout lunch of pesto salad, lemonade, and a yogurt pot from M&S. I also pick up some chocolates for my team and a can of double-acting baking powder for some cookies I want to make this coming weekend. I text with R. He's trying to entertain B. with some rudimentary version of a puppet show. It sounds cute, and I'm sorry to be missing it. $20.01
2:45 p.m. — Office fruit won't cut it today. I'm famished, so I head out for one of those prepackaged triangle sandwiches with egg salad and bacon. $4.50
5 p.m. — My friend T. texts me to let me know he'll be a few minutes late picking me up. He was one of the first people I met when I moved to Paris. We went out twice but weren't right for each other, and he's now dating another friend. We drive to a bar over on the Left Bank where we catch up over drinks every month or two. It's one of those typically Parisian places with gold-plated furniture, glass tabletops, saucy service, and classics like Picon bières, rosé in pitchers, and vermouth by the glass.
5:22 p.m. — T. orders us each a glass of champagne. We're celebrating a career accomplishment of his today. I admire his resilience and work ethic.
7:20 p.m. — R. and B. get home about 30 minutes after I do. R. is hungry and wants Chinese. I go across the street, order, and sit down to wait for another our fried rice and dumplings. Takeout and lunches out are a bigger portion of our budget than I'd like, but we really can't do any differently right now living in a place without a kitchen four days a week. $22.50
7:25 p.m. — Making lists in my head of stuff I need to get within the next week. I order some baby pictures of B. $73.75
7:31 p.m. — I go ahead and buy my train ticket for next Monday. The online price has inexplicably gone from $15 to more than double. The national rail service is trying out dynamic pricing, except it's not dynamic, it's just bad and half-baked. $31.25
7:45 p.m. — Back at home, eating with one hand and cuddling B. with the other. I make a deposit on some baby books at Shakespeare & Co. I'm trying to get B. into a bedtime routine. She has some books in French, but only one or two in English. I'll go pick up the books during one of my lunch hours next week. $25
11:41 p.m. — My eyes snap open after sleeping for two hours. I can't sleep. This has been happening a lot lately. As usual for the past few months at night, I'm worried about something. Objectively, life is good. It hasn't felt this way in a long time, though – last year was horrible and full of fear of instability. But then I look at the result: a beautiful, healthy baby girl, and my health is good. My salary and career are better than they've ever been. I've bought a house I can afford and have been careful to not squander the seeds of long-term financial security. I'm making new friends and volunteering again. I just wish I could relax.
Daily Total: $177.01
