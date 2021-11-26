6 p.m. — I arrive at his new place and before I enter, I know this is a place I would never pay to live in. It's so depressing. It might literally be a cave, but then again, it's all his with no roommates. I pour myself vodka mixed with the lemonade. I ask him about everything in his life, but he's not forthcoming and barely asks me anything. I don't know why he's being awkward. He says he doesn't want to do dinner. Then he asks if I want to do mushrooms. My therapist was right. I don't know what to say. It catches me off-guard. I just say yes. Things start getting a bit frisky and I think, Why did I come here? I don't want to just get high and sit around with him anymore. I guess I thought we would be real friends now, but it kind of seems like he just wants to do drugs and fuck me. I stop things from progressing and eventually leave.