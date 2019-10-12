5:15 p.m. — I head out for my event and drop by Bank of America on the way to deposit cash I've had lying around from babysitting and a focus group. I chat with my mom while I sit in traffic. I drop my car off at home and hop on the bus down to Sonoma. S. and I get there at the same time and I introduce her to a few folks. The event is an anniversary celebration for a women's political nonprofit I have been involved with for a few years. We enjoy the wine, cake, and appetizers. A congresswoman who supports the organization gives a quick inspirational speech. The crowd is starting to thin so S. and I bow out and walk over to Matchbox. We both have the DC Passport which is a super cool book that gets you BOGO drinks at a number of bars across the city. The BOGO option here is their Patio Pounder Lemonad,e which is house-infused watermelon vodka and lemonade and is delicious. S. covers this time, and I'll cover when we stop at Union Pub on Sunday.