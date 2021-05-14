Did you worry about money growing up?

I didn't always. During my younger years, my family was well-off. Then my dad lost his job, and unknown to my mom and family, he kept us afloat via credit cards. We foreclosed on our house, moved into a rental, and then my dad died unexpectedly. Also, unexpectedly, he left my family in ~$100,000 of credit card debt, some of which was tied to my mom's name. Her credit was demolished. My mom was a stay-at-home mom and suddenly had to re-enter the workforce after 15 years of not working. We moved again, this time into a not-so-well-maintained apartment, and money was a constant issue. We were able to get about two-thirds of the debt dismissed because the cards weren't attached to my mom's name. My extended family cobbled together the money to pay off the remaining amount. Still, my mom was barely earning enough to make ends meet for my family. She was very open about our financial situation, perhaps too open at times, and I had a lot of money anxiety. I knew how tight money was but had limited agency of a child and thus no way to really change things. It's taken a lot to move past that anxiety.