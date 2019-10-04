2 p.m. — After lunch, we head home. The baby and I nap, while my husband and our older son play together. I wake up feeling much better and set about making an apple cake to bring to our synagogue's Rosh Hashanah oneg. I have to drop it off Sunday morning, so it needs to get done now. I realize we are out of orange juice, which I need for the recipe, so we load up and head to Walmart. Of course, we can't just buy OJ. My husband takes the baby to buy charcoal (he loves to grill) and I take our older son to get groceries, which include a gallon of milk, snacks for the boys to bring to school next month (we bring in two snacks to feed the entire class at the beginning of each month), garlic powder, applesauce cups, peanut butter, bread, and turkey pepperoni. I also grab a new set of paint brushes for the boys. $76.64