12 p.m. — Stop by the package room in my building to get an Old Navy package I ordered last week. I run into my apartment broker in the lobby and we sit down to catch up. She is the sweetest person and was insanely helpful when I was looking for a place last summer. This is the first time we've run into each other and it's great to chat. I tell her how much I love my place but am worried about rent increasing when my lease is up, she tells me to call her two months before the renewal so she can try to help me out.