6:30 a.m. — I wake up naturally and roll over to sleep more because I can! I get out of bed at around 7:10. My throat is feeling a little sore, which is my tell-tale sign that I'm getting sick, so I take some cold medicine. I wind up dilly-dallying too much and curse when I realize that I'm late. On my way out, I see my neighbor's car is still on our street. He's also a college adviser working in the same district so I know he's supposed to be at the meeting, too. I send him a quick “ur still here???” text and drive off. I'm using my phone GPS so I see the incoming texts of confusion then PROFANITY as he realizes what I'm talking about. I laugh because this is completely in character for him, and I feel gratified that I'm not going to be the last one to the meeting. However, as I exit off of the highway, I see he somehow caught up to me. We wind up strolling into the office at the same time only a few minutes late.