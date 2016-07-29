How To Make Cold Brew Coffee Popsicles

Cold Brew Coffee Popsicles These pops are a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups concentrated cold brew coffee (we used Grady’s)
- 3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 3/4 cup whole milk
- 1 1/2 tsp sugar-free caramel syrup
Recipe Instructions
- Whisk together coffee, milks, and syrup until combined.
- Pour mixture into 10 3-ounce popsicle molds. Freeze for 1 hour. Then, remove from the freezer and add popsicle sticks. Return to the freezer for 3 hours, or until fully frozen.
- To remove popsicles, hold the bottom end of the molds (opposite the popsicle sticks) under lukewarm water for 30 seconds, or until popsicles become easy to remove.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement