Coconut oil is one of the trendiest products out there — one of your friends probably uses it in her hair, while another might use it for the bizarre practice of oil pulling. But where do you begin if you've never tried the stuff? Shape has a handy guide to coconut oil and all its applications.
Speaking of guides, consider this salad-green explainer your desk lunch savior. Never wonder about chard again.
For days when coffee isn't enough, try one of these energy-boosting foods for breakfast.
You can only jog so much. When you've had enough of the treadmill, take one of these low-impact cardio workouts for a spin.
And when you do, why not listen to the same workout playlist as Kendall Jenner? The model has confessed that she's anti-cardio, but we'll let that slide.
