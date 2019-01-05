Monthly Expenses

Rent: $550 for my portion of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom beachside condo. My roommate pays $750, since she has the larger master suite. Our water is included in our total rent.

Student Loan Payment: $356.84 for my undergraduate student loans. My company is paying for grad school.

Phone: $40 (I am still on my parent's plan, and I pay them at the end of each month. My mom is awesome and puts this money towards my student loans.)

Disney Pass: $36 per month for my annual pass. I try to go at least once a month, but it varies depending on school. The pass pays for itself after four visits, which I significantly exceed.

Car: $50 per paycheck goes to my parents to repay them for fixing my car's A/C a few months ago.

Health Insurance: $134

Gym Membership: $30

Subscriptions: I use my roommate's ex's HBO account, my parent's Netflix/Hallmark Channel subscriptions, and my older sister's Hulu account.

Spotify: $4.99

401(k): 10% of each paycheck, which my company matches

Long-Term Savings: $300 (I utilize Digit to save for small purchases or trips. I am currently saving up for my friend trip to Phoenix in January and a family trip to Utah in May.)