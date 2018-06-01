Why CLOVES' Latest Single Will Send You Soul Searching

"I want people to listen and go, ‘Oh yeah. I think like that all the time.’ It’s one of those internal conversations you have with yourself that you think is fucking crazy. You think no one else must feel like this. No one else must feel like they’re sitting at a table and feeling super anxious about everybody around you. I just hope that the words in this song can tell people don’t worry, I feel like that too. It’s a universal feeling to feel like you’re not good enough. Strive to start liking yourself. If you can take baby steps, then confidence will actually sick around. It won’t be this fake confidence that comes crashing down. It’ll be something that stays with you and evolves."