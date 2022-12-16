Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was an expectation for me to attend higher education. Growing up with immigrant parents, education was the gateway to a "better future" so it was always expected that I would eventually attend. I chose to attend an in-state school where I received a hefty scholarship. Unfortunately, both of my parents passed away when I was in middle school. My dad had life insurance but my mom did not, so the money I received from my dad's insurance was used to pay for my undergraduate degree. I think for four years, my tuition totaled about $15,000. Looking back, I was really fortunate that my aunt and uncle, my guardians after my parents passed, encouraged me to attend an in-state school rather than the more prestigious college that I got accepted into (where I did not receive much financial aid). Because of the life insurance, we still probably would have been able to afford the more prestigious college, but I think I would have felt unhappy knowing I used literally the last of my parent's legacy to pay for a piece of paper.