8:30 a.m. — I'm at Kroger on the hunt for Plan B. Why are all the serious women products locked in plastic boxes? #FuckThePatriarchy. Ugh, I have to get a human to unlock it for me. And the pharmacy isn't open yet so (a) I can't do this discreetly and (b) I can't use the online coupon I found because you can only use it at the pharmacy. Cool. I get to self-checkout and the employee doesn't know how to open the box. She goes to get help and brings over a boy. Okay, can we not make this a production? I'm not embarrassed, but just want to pay and get out of there. Three employees later, my box is opened (no pun intended), I pay, and rush out of the store. This shit's not cheap. As soon as I get to work, I'll request a $10 rebate from Plan B's website. $44.44