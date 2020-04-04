1 p.m. — We make a stop at Starbucks, I get a grande berry-berry hibiscus with light ice and extra berries. I pay with the app and use the money left from yesterday. S. then heads to pump gas and off we go to the border. I head to my dad's old workplace to meet the lady in charge of the CS payments. When we arrive they tell us that we need to go to the town hall to close the account and release a check with all the money that has been accumulating since my mom last claimed it. We head to the town hall, but when we arrive there, the office is closed! I feel like I have wasted everyone's time and try not to break down. Things in Mexico are incredibly different than in the U.S. but there is nothing I can do. I'll come back in a few days.