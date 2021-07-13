The Citizenry’s Super-Rare Home Sale With Up To 45% Off

Get ready for a sustainable (and chic!) home refresh. The Citizenry is having its annual sample sale, starting today through July 15. We're talking up to 45% off select one-of-a-kind samples, previously sold-out favorites, and lightly used items, all with free domestic shipping and no promo code required. Open to e-mail subscribers only, the mix of globally-crafted products are expected to sell out fast, from one-of-a-kind rugs handwoven in Mexico to linen and cotton bedding made in Portugal and Turkey.
Known for its globally-inspired goods, the Citizenry strikes a balance between a fresh, modern aesthetic and earthy, organic vibes.
If you've ever been tempted by their room-elevating pieces, this once-a-year sale is for you. All you have to do is enter your e-mail to have access to the sale and see those prices drop. Need some inspiration? Click to shop our selection of home-decor must-haves.
