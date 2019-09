The best thing about the holidays (other than the food, of course) is the smell. Evergreen trees, slow-roasted meats, fried deliciousness, and the most important smell of all — cookies ! The problem is, when you're living in a tiny apartment and don't exactly have the funds or the time to constantly re-create that freshly baked cookie effect, it can be a little hard to summon that beloved holiday magic. But we've got just the thing to easily bring the smell of the holidays anywhere you go, no expensive candles required.Simmer pots. Not familiar? A simmer pot is a mix of edible ingredients (usually fruits and spices) that you can keep on your stove on a simmer for hours and simply replenish the water as it cooks down. Not only will they make your apartment smell absolutely amazing, but sometimes they double as a festive holiday punch, too. Ahead, find three easy (but totally impressive looking!) options that anyone can pull off.