How To Make Chocolate Strawberry Shots

Chocolate Strawberry Shots July 13, 2016These are the easiest to make and the most delicious to consume. Perhaps they will replace the Jell-O shot at your next gathering?
Ingredients
- Strawberries
- Chocolate liqueur, such as Godiva Dark
Recipe Instructions
- To make the shot glasses, remove the stem and cut just enough of the end off of the strawberry so it can stand. Using a small spoon, remove the inner flesh, taking care not to poke through the bottom. To make the shot, fill your strawberry shot glass with the chilled chocolate liqueur of your choice. Enjoy!
