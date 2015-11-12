The Easiest-Ever 5-Ingredient Chocolate Pie

Making pies for Thanksgiving, or for any holiday, can be quite the daunting task. But this pie recipe couldn't be any easier, and it's still absolutely delicious. Store-bought Oreo crust filled with instant chocolate pudding, and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, will take you right back to childhood with hardly any effort.

Chocolate Pie
Serves 8

Ingredients
1 pre-made Oreo pie crust
2 packages instant chocolate pudding and pie filling mix
2-1/2 cups cold milk
1 tub Cool Whip
1/4 cup sprinkles

Instructions
Beat the pudding mix and milk together with a large whisk until well combined. Spoon into Oreo crust and refrigerate for 1 hour to set. Top with Cool Whip and make pretty with sprinkles.
