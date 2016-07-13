How To Make Chocolate Chip Cookie Butter

Jackie Alpers
Cookie butter is like peanut butter, but it's made with cookies instead of peanuts, so it's obviously way better. It may seem a little counterintuitive to bake cookies and then pulverize them back into their dough-like form, but cookie butter is safer (and tastier!) than eating raw dough right out of the package.
Ingredients
  • 1 (16.5 oz) roll refrigerated cookie dough
  • 1 tbsp neutral-flavored cooking oil (like canola)
  • 1/3 to 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans (optional)
  • Pretzels, fruit, or graham crackers for serving
Recipe Instructions
  1. Bake cookies according to package instructions and let cool completely.
  2. Break 6 ounces of the cookies (about 16 medium sized cookies) into the bowl of a large food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Yes, you may eat any leftover cookies while doing this!
  3. Continue to process while adding the oil very gradually, and pour in just enough water to achieve the consistency of creamy peanut butter, about 1/3 to 1/2 cup.
  4. Transfer to a bowl and fold in the mini chocolate chips and pecans, saving a few of them for garnish. Serve with pretzels, fruit, or graham crackers.
