Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: children's ministry director who makes $45,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on blueberries.
Occupation: Children's Ministry Director
Industry: Ministry
Age: 26
Location: Charlotte, NC
Salary: $45,000
Net Worth: $25,000 (Roth IRA: $7,000, savings: $6,000, car: $12,000)
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,500
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $775 (this includes utilities and I live with two roommates)
Gym: $35
Car Insurance: $110
Tithe: $300
Roth IRA: $200
Savings: $900 (sometimes less depending on the month)
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. I actually didn't initially want to attend college, but my parents pushed me to go and I'm so thankful they did. I paid for college by working as a waitress/babysitter/dogsitter for about 30-40 hours a week. I also had a scholarship and I lived off campus and commuted to campus to save money. I graduated debt-free from my public university in 2017.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents definitely educated me about money. My parents both encouraged me to go to school but not to go into debt for it, they helped me set up a Roth IRA, and my dad has helped me look over my budget multiple times.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
Technically, it was babysitting when I was 11, but my first official job was working at a restaurant when I was 15. I got it so that I could start saving up for car insurance and gas money when I started driving.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No.
Do you worry about money now?
Sometimes. Overall, I feel as though I'm pretty content to live modestly and below my means. It is hard at times not to compare myself to others or feel sad that I can't afford to buy a home yet.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
19. I paid all of my own bills and didn't have any help from my parents in college, although they did help set me up financially by teaching me to work hard and to save — so they gave me a wonderful foundation.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
I received a car after I graduated high school that was paid for by my parents and grandpa. Other than that, no.
Day One
6:30 a.m. — I wake up very excited for coffee today and for a training I'm leading at work. I make a cup of coffee and froth some milk while I listen to a sermon by one of my favorite pastors. I grab a quick breakfast of an English muffin and applesauce and head out the door. I swing by a local coffee shop and grab a drip coffee then I head to church. $3.90
12:45 p.m. — After church ends, I grab a sandwich and share about Children's Ministry with some incoming members. The sandwich was provided by the church so it's free.
4 p.m. — I head over to a friend's house for a walk and some dessert. We enjoy some cookies they made, chat about documentaries and investing, and joke that we're old souls. It's so nice to be outside and spend good time with friends!
5:30 p.m. — I make a quick stop by a grocery store for some supplies for the week. I have a coupon and am planning on eating things from my freezer/pantry this week, so I don't need that much which is a nice break from my usual grocery bill. I grab some chicken, Brussels sprouts, blueberries, plain Greek yogurt, frozen strawberries, milk, and bananas. $26.22
6 p.m. — I throw together a random dinner (yogurt, fruit, pretzels, ice cream) and hang out with my roommates. We hang out, chat, and walk my dog until I can't keep my eyes open. I'm in bed and asleep by 9:15.
Daily Total: $30.12
Day Two
5 a.m. — I'm awake bright and early for my workout. I roll over and turn on my Nespresso coffee maker for a quick shot of espresso (my roommate suggested I move my Nespresso to my nightstand since I wake up so early — a genius idea), throw on some workout clothes, walk my dog, and head out the door.
5:30 a.m. — I go to a free, peer-led workout on Monday mornings that uses workout bands, so I decide to finally get my own. I groggily search Amazon for some and order the most inexpensive cloth ones I can find. Probably not the best idea to buy things when I'm not even fully awake, but alas. $13.06
7 a.m. —Breakfast today is a simple yogurt bowl with plain Greek yogurt, blueberries, oats, chia seeds, flax seeds, and a bit of honey on top. I pair this with my normal French press and foamed milk and eat it slowly while I read my Bible and journal. I get distracted by my phone several times — I really need to break this habit! While on my phone, I send a few of my teacher friends Starbucks gift cards for their first day of school. $10
12 p.m. — Time for lunch! I brought ramen noodles, grapes, and pretzels for lunch but am not hungry yet so I go for a quick walk in the neighborhood. I enjoy looking at all of the houses and businesses nearby, but there's a lot of construction which makes it hard to walk peacefully.
5 p.m. — I wrap up work for the day and head home. When I get home, I walk my dog, call a good friend who moved earlier this year, make dinner, and hang with my roomies. I got in bed at 9 but toss and turn until 12:30. Since I'm tossing and turning anyway, I turn on my favorite Netflix series (Never Have I Ever) and watch until I finally fall asleep.
Daily Total: $23.06
Day Three
6:30 a.m. — Even though I couldn't sleep, I still wake up early so I have plenty of time to read and get ready for work. I read my Bible, journal, start a new book, and drink my coffee in bed. I don't feel as tired as I thought which is a plus! I make a smoothie, grab some corn chowder I made for lunch, and head to work, listening to a song by Forrest on the way. His music is so happy and warm!
11:15 a.m. — Work is so fun today — I really have been feeling like I'm in my element lately. I can't believe it's already time to leave for lunch! I wrap up a draft email, close my laptop, and head out the door.
12 p.m. — My brother is in town, so I drive to my twin sister's house to meet them for a quick lunch. My sister kindly makes me edamame for lunch and even shares some of her noodles with me. I leave my corn chowder with her as a trade. While there, my brother-in-law makes me a cappuccino that is delicious!
5 p.m. — I leave work and go for a bike ride while listening to an audiobook.
6:30 p.m. — I biked nine miles! I get home and am super hungry — I really shouldn't have biked so long on an empty stomach. I eat teriyaki chicken, rice, and edamame, and I also make myself a Greek yogurt bowl with blueberries and granola. I snack on cheese and crackers after this and chat with my roomies.
8:30 p.m. — I get ready for bed and walk my dog. I crawl into bed to finish the third season of Never Have I Ever. I remember I need to Venmo someone to bring my out-of-state friends a meal as they just had a death in the family. Goodnight! $50
Daily Total: $50
Day Four
5:30 a.m. — Up and at ‘em for another workout. I really don't want to go this morning but I make a quick shot of espresso and eat a granola bar on my way.
7 a.m. — I make a quick stop at Starbucks (I have a gift card so it's free) for a pumpkin cream cold brew. The sunrise is so beautiful I snap a quick picture.
12 p.m. — I'm dog-sitting for a few days, so I use my lunch break to go to the house I'll be staying at and meet the dogs. I get back to the office and heat up some leftover soup for lunch and grab some nuts to snack on as well.
5 p.m. — I head home and eat dinner. After dinner, I realize I need a few groceries, so I drive to a local store and grab blueberries, Greek yogurt, bananas, ice cream, and a half loaf of bread. $15.45
6 p.m. — I spend the rest of my evening researching books on ethics for the ethics class I'm auditing this semester at a local seminary. They look so interesting! I watch the latest Kara and Nate YouTube episode, lay out my workout clothes for the morning, and go to sleep.
Daily Total: $15.45
Day Five
5 a.m. — I wake up early for a workout that my friend is leading. I make a shot of espresso and head out the door. Once I'm back, I make coffee and a yogurt bowl with plain yogurt, blueberries, a banana, oats, cinnamon, honey, and chia seeds. I hop in the shower and plop my hair while I read my Bible, journal, and read a book on Biblical sexuality.
3 p.m. — I've been in meetings all day and I'm so ready for lunch. I try eating a granola bar but it doesn't cut it so I swing by a local fast food chain. I grab a kid's meal ($5.58) and eat it on my way back to the office, stopping for gas ($27.80) on the way. $33.38
5 p.m. — I get home and whip up a smoothie for dinner then head out the door with my roommate for class.
9 p.m. — Class is so interesting today. I get home, eat some ice cream, and chat with my roomies before heading to bed.
Daily Total: $33.38
Day Six
6:45 a.m. — My alarm was set for 7, but my body wakes me up earlier and I get out of bed and make my coffee. I normally read the Bible with a friend (who is actually not a Christian) on Friday mornings on WhatsApp but she can't today so we schedule a time for Tuesday. She lives in Japan, so we read early morning my time and late at night her time.
12 p.m. — Fridays are half days, so I wrap up work and head home for a quick lunch before I go babysit (I babysit for one of my coworkers on Friday afternoons).
4:30 p.m. — I take the kids to the airport to watch planes take off. We make a pitstop at Target because one of the kids has to use the bathroom and I pick up sparkling water, cheese, gum, and paper plates for a girl's night I'm hosting with my roomie. I also pick up popsicles for us to eat in the car on the way home! I drop the kids off at their house and then head home. $13.40
5:30 p.m. — On my way home, I stop by the house I'm dogsitting at and let the dogs out. I also check to see what's in the fridge and see if they have a coffee maker (they do, but I can't find it, so I make a mental note to bring my French press over here).
7 p.m. — My roomie and I set out some things and clean the house and have several girls over from our church. We play an icebreaker game where everyone writes a question on a piece of paper, folds it, and then we ask the questions. We discuss random topics like favorite podcasts, weird first date stories, and bathroom habits — it's super fun. I love hosting and wish I could do it more! After everyone leaves, I pack up my car and head to the house I'll be staying at this weekend. I'm looking forward to the change of scenery!
10:45 p.m. — I eat an ice cream bar I brought with me and set the alarm. I open a door inside the house thinking it goes to an indoor hallway but instead it's to the outdoor patio and I set the alarm off and I don't have the code… oops. Thankfully the people I'm dogsitting for are very gracious and text me the code and tell me not to worry about it. They're so nice but I feel bad bothering them so late at night! Goodnight.
Daily Total: $13.40
Day Seven
7:30 a.m. — I wake up and make coffee. I take it outside on the outdoor porch and turn on the TV to watch an Emma Chamberlain video. I love how calming her videos are and they're nice to watch and just zone out. I enjoy the amazing weather and read my Bible and journal for a bit.
9 a.m. — I make breakfast and shower. I might volunteer today, but haven't decided yet. I make some oatmeal with blueberries and cherries and another cup of coffee, and take it upstairs so I can start getting ready.
10 a.m. — I head out and call the volunteer coordinator to ask if they have enough volunteers. They do, so I head to my house to spend some time cleaning and organizing. After cleaning my house and talking to my mom and my good friend, B., I paint my nails dark purple and pack up a few things to take with me. On my way back to the house, I stop by the store and grab a big pack of blueberries, my latest obsession. When I get back to the house, I eat a frozen meal (free, from the people I'm dogsitting for). $6.13
6 p.m. — I shower, then I do my makeup and finish up my hair — I've been wearing it natural lately and it's so curly! I plopped it (put it on top of my head to take the pressure off my hair so it is curlier) and it looks great. I get dressed and head out the door to meet some friends for a free concert! So excited. I have to pay $6 for parking. $6
12:30 a.m. — The concert is so fun and it's such a beautiful evening! I get a really good ice cream sandwich there. It's so fun and such a beautiful evening. Afterward, I hang out with some friends at their apartment and then I head home around midnight, let the doggies out, and get into bed very happy. $7.13
Daily Total: $19.26
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
