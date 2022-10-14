10 a.m. — I head out and call the volunteer coordinator to ask if they have enough volunteers. They do, so I head to my house to spend some time cleaning and organizing. After cleaning my house and talking to my mom and my good friend, B., I paint my nails dark purple and pack up a few things to take with me. On my way back to the house, I stop by the store and grab a big pack of blueberries, my latest obsession. When I get back to the house, I eat a frozen meal (free, from the people I'm dogsitting for). $6.13