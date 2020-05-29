12 p.m. — I put my kids down for a nap and take my lunch break. Same as yesterday.



4 p.m. — Quitting time. I text my friend saying I need to go home and change. It's our friend's birthday today and we will be going to a restaurant to celebrate. I feel so thankful that I made friends before COVID-19 started. I moved to this new state seven months ago because I wanted to explore my independence further and move somewhere where I didn't know a single soul. It's hard to make friends as an adult and I'm proud of myself.



5:30 p.m. — My friend comes to my apartment and we gossip for a bit. We then go to Target for drinks and cupcakes before heading to our friend's house. I pay for the cupcake. $3



6:30 p.m. — I put a candle on the cupcake, sing happy birthday to the birthday boy, and then we roll out. We go to a nearby restaurant and sit on the patio. I order a fancy grilled cheese and a mojito. I feel like I ate more yesterday for the same price. $30



8:30 p.m. — I say by to my friends and go home. I get into the tub, rinse off the sweat, and head to bed.



Daily Total: $33