6:30 a.m. — Alright, time to at least try to get up. I look at my Instagram to see how many likes I got on my new post last night. Woohoo, 10 likes, one add, and comment. I have started back on my workout/health Instagram account, and it gets way more likes than my personal account, so I always look forward to checking on it. Second alarm goes off, okay really time to get up. I sit up and notice my body is achy from my aerial class last night. I decided that I should cancel my class for tomorrow and give my body some rest. Plus, the idea of getting to sleep in a little is exciting. I go to the bathroom, put in my contacts, and brush my teeth. Grab my lunch in the fridge (salmon and buffalo baked cauliflower) and measure out ½ cup of pistachios, put them in my work bag, and then throw on my workout clothes to head to the gym.