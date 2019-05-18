8:30 a.m. — One of the best things about my apartment is its proximity to public transportation. After my workout, I shower, fix my hair, and do my usual makeup routine of tinted moisturizer, powder, blush and mascara, then hop on the train, which happens to stop right next to my building and also stops right next to my office. I don't think I could get any more spoiled when it comes to this commute if I tried. I have a pre-paid Ventra card that I reload once every few months, which I swipe to get on the train. My ride is usually less than 15 minutes, and I'm trying to get better about using that time for something other than mindlessly browsing social media, so I start an episode of a podcast I've been listening to lately, Revisionist History, and listen to that instead.