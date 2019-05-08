Cobb claims that many of these cases might not have happened if the authorities had alerted the local population to the accident sooner. The rural communities around Chernobyl drank milk from their own cows. After Chernobyl, radioactive iodine floated through the air, landing on the grass, which was eaten by cows, and the iodine transferred into that milk. The people drinking that milk ended up with radioactive iodine concentrated in their thyroids, Cobb explains.