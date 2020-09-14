3:30 p.m. — The most difficult part of my day — choosing which cheeses I want to bring home for myself this week. I'm basically a personal trainer for B., but for cheese instead of fitness. I only work two days a week, so I need to stretch my cheesemongering muscles somehow (other than long-distance mongering for my brother and sister-in-law in New York). My training is working, because he has shamed his own family for their Trader Joe's cheese. This week, there's a little piece of Monte Enebro that I'll wrap up for us. I need to break down a big piece of Comte, so I'll cut some of that while I have it out. We were just talking about smoked cheeses and how most of them suck, so I cut us a piece of Idiazabal (one of the very few good ones). And Ameribella, a washed rind from Indiana that I haven't had in a while and need to brush up on. I also need some of that Rodolphe le Meunier butter. $34.68