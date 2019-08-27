6:30 p.m. — Dinner is sriracha turkey meatball bowls (that I prepped on Sunday) with turkey meatballs, a homemade sriracha teriyaki sauce, and green beans (normally I use riced cauliflower, but I didn't realize we were out until I started cooking). I also throw in some crackers and guac as a side and an ice cream sandwich for desert. While I'm eating, my best friend calls to talk over an idea she has for her inheritance. Her mom recently passed out of nowhere and she wants to honor her mom by paying it forward. I feel so proud to be friends with someone who is thinking of other people even when she's in pain and I do my best to be supportive. I just moved away less than two months ago, so I'd miss her anyway, but this really exacerbates it. We make plans for me to come into town next week to catch up.