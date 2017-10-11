Baking a loaf of spiced pumpkin quick bread is definitely an activity that screams fall. But while the rest of the PS-obsessed are busy buttering their pumpkin loaves, we'll be throwing it back with an OG seasonal classic: banana bread. And, we'll be baking in good company — with our favorite celebrity chefs and their go-to recipe riffs.
Even though we can (and oftentimes do) enjoy this fruit-infused bread year-round, now — when the weather finally begins to cool down — is our favorite time for baking. Take a page from Rachel Ray's chocolate chip, Bobby Flay's espresso, Giada's blueberry, or even Marcus Samuelsson's bacon takes, and more, below. Not only are bananas naturally sweet — but they're also moisture-rich and pair well with a just about any add-in you can imagine. Plus, we welcome a creative excuse to use up those overripe, browning bunches any day.
Advertisement
Before you warm up your ovens and grease up those bread pans, scroll on to see the best celeb chef recipes below for foolproof guidance into a fall banana bake-fest.
If Ree Drummond's nut-free take on the loaf turned her from a banana hater to a lover, then it must be magic.
Although this isn't a typical bread recipe, there's nothing stopping us from pouring Ina's delicious banana batter into our loaf pans for baking.
Giada throws blueberries into her banana bread batter for an extra layer of fresh fruit-flavor.
Bobby Flay's recipe suggests serving one of these slices toasted and slathered in his espresso-cinnamon butter. Mmm.
Jamie Oliver uses a sweet addition of honey and apple juice in his banana bread batter — and also suggests that we enjoy it with, "a nice, hot cup of tea." Thanks, Jamie.
Tyler Florence mixes in finely chopped pecans for a subtle nutty flavor and added crunch.
For a classic banana bread with chocolate chips, Rachel Ray has us covered.
Curtis Stone's banana loaf packs some major nutty texture with the addition of toasted and roughly chopped walnuts.
Leave it to Chef Marcus Samuelsson to drop the most fire banana bread mashup — complete with chocolate and bacon.
Advertisement