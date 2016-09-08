The Ultimate Cat Lady Test

There are few things in this world more polarizing than politics and cats. Yes, we're mostly joking — but when you think about it, don't people get very divided about liking cats vs. any other kind of animal?
Still, there are people out there who know what they want — and what they want are cats. So, as usual, Refinery29 delivers, this time in the form of Cat Chat: A talk show for cat lovers. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s the value of cute animals. Which is why we brought together the biggest cat fans — and set five kittens upon them to see how well they could concentrate on serious issues while dispelling the myths about cat ladies.
From this video alone we discovered that the modern cat lady is an independent badass who sometimes gets drunk with her cat, and that it’s absolutely impossible to talk about the situation in Syria with a kitten in your lap.
Could baby animals be the key to world peace? Should we be sending this video to the U.N.? Yes! (We're kidding. But...maybe?)
