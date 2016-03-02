Dream Job? A Cat Cafe Is Hiring Cat Nannies

Cat-lovers, are you feline uninspired at your current job? Are you looking for something a bit more claw-some? We have just found your dream job — and we’re not kitten around (okay, that’s our last cat pun).
A cat cafe set to open in Manchester, England, is currently hiring staff, according to the cafe's Facebook page. In addition to the normal positions you’d expect at a coffee shop (barista, manager), it's also hiring a cat nanny.
What does a cat nanny do? Most of the things a regular nanny does: taking care of feeding and playtime, as well managing the education (training) and hygiene (clean-up and litter boxes) of the cats. The cat nannies will also encourage customers to engage with the cats and develop games to keep the kitties active and occupied.
Some experience is required: A competitive candidate will have experience caring for and handling cats, as well as retail experience. The job is hourly, with a starting rate of 7.40 pounds, or just over $10, an hour. (That's right: They pay you.)
So do you think you have what it takes? Applications are due April 29. Who knows, with the right cat-titude (and willingness to relocate across the pond), you might be in cat paradise come May.
(Sorry, couldn’t help the last cat pun. Paw-lease forgive us.)
