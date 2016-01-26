Keeping Up a Long-Distance Relationship With a Freelance Lifestyle It wasn’t long before I began splitting my time between the two cities. But what was supposed to be four to six months has turned into over a year. The good news is that Jack’s company provides us with two free flights a month, and also covers his rent there.



Is it an ideal situation? No, but it looks like the end of this project will come soon, at which point he’ll return to live and work in Charlotte. In the meantime, that one freelance client of mine has really dialed up my workload, snagging me about $2,500 a month.



I’ve thought about looking for a 40-hour gig, but it would be difficult to find an employer willing to let me work from home or take as many days off as I do. Plus, I love the freelance work I’ve patched together for myself. My flexible work-from-home lifestyle also allows me to frequently visit my elderly parents in Michigan.



In the end, I think it’s all about choices. Over the last four years, I’ve chosen to stick with Jack through worldwide moves and all. Why? Because I love him and he’s my partner — and that’s what partners do.



And despite it all, our financial picture is pretty strong. Over the course of my career, I’ve continued rolling money over into an IRA. Right now, I’ve got about $60,000 in my retirement fund and am actively working toward growing it. Jack currently has about $500,000 in his 401(k). We also have over $50,000 in emergency savings, and zero debt aside from the remainder of our mortgage, which sits at a little under $300,000.



It’s been a journey to say the least, but I’m at peace with my decision. Some may say I’m a fool for giving up my dream job back in Phoenix, but if I hadn’t, I wouldn’t have Jack in my life. That’s a trade-off I’d make again if I had to.



