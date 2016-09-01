Long-term planning is your sign's forte, but in September, you'd rather live for the moment. Stock your shared calendar with adventurous dates — the farther from home the better. Low-season rates can make that long-overdue couple's vacation an affordable reality. Book carefully, though, because Mercury is retrograde until the 22nd. Two eclipses this month, one on the 1st and another on the 16th, could bring important moments of truth: You could blurt out your honest feelings before you can even stop yourself, or a secret admirer may drop a bomb on you. This could be the start of a beautiful adventure. You may find yourself drawn to someone from a different cultural background this month, too, or even pull off a successful long-distance relationship.



With Mars slogging through your transitional 12th house until the 27th, some Capricorns could be mourning a breakup or figuring out how to let go in love. Don't take it personally if bae wants a little more space this month. Use the time to cultivate your career and to have adventures with your girls. Once lusty Mars makes its biennial visit to Capricorn from September 27 to November 8, your mojo and magnetism will return with a vengeance, and you’ll be the one with the upper hand again.

