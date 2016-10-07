October's going to be a busy month for your career, Capricorn. These are the times when love can be put on the back burner for your success-obsessed sign. But that doesn't have to be the case. With some careful planning — or even a shared calendar — you can enjoy quality time with your love interest (even if the quantity is less). Setting goals together is another great way for Caps to bond. Aim for something epic like taking your first international vacation together or buying an apartment. Single Capricorns could find love in the office or through an industry event before the 22nd.



The 19th will be a truly sizzling day for you! Passionate Mars and playing-for-keeps Pluto join up in your sign, making you seriously irresistible. Stuck in a dead-end relationship? This planetary pairing will set you free. You might even meet someone new who sweeps you off your platform boots. The 29th is another potent day when your ruler Saturn kisses love goddess Venus, bringing a fairy-tale fantasy to life. On the 22nd, the sun heads into your ultra-social 11th house for a month. Get out more often as a couple. Single Caps could meet a match through mutual friends or on a dating app.



