It takes a village to keep a relationship going strong, Capricorn. In November, surround yourself with positive couple role models. Their conflict-resolution techniques can keep you riding high with your boo or successfully navigating the harrowing world of dating. But we all get by with a little help from our friends. Let yours play matchmaker this month, especially near the new moon on the 11th.



In a relationship? Socialize more as a couple. You’ll learn lots about your honey from their circle of friends. Mars and Venus ride through your global ninth house until the 8th, so slip off for an adventurous activity-fueled weekend. Single Caps could meet someone while traveling or click with a cutie from a different culture this month. After the 12th, it might just be a work event that shuttles you into the arms of love. Mixing business and pleasure can be a major gamble, though. Don’t go there unless you feel pretty certain there’s hope for more than a hookup.



