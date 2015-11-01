It takes a village to keep a relationship going strong, Capricorn. In November, surround yourself with positive couple role models. Their conflict-resolution techniques can keep you riding high with your boo or successfully navigating the harrowing world of dating. But we all get by with a little help from our friends. Let yours play matchmaker this month, especially near the new moon on the 11th.
In a relationship? Socialize more as a couple. You’ll learn lots about your honey from their circle of friends. Mars and Venus ride through your global ninth house until the 8th, so slip off for an adventurous activity-fueled weekend. Single Caps could meet someone while traveling or click with a cutie from a different culture this month. After the 12th, it might just be a work event that shuttles you into the arms of love. Mixing business and pleasure can be a major gamble, though. Don’t go there unless you feel pretty certain there’s hope for more than a hookup.
Your Beauty Forecast: Purple Two Ways
To get the look, fill in each lid with an amethyst eyeliner, working your way from the inner corner out. As you go, alternate between drawing in the liner and blending it with a flat nylon brush. Blend the color across your entire eyelid and up past the crease, feathering it out as it reaches the browbone. Next, tap a coral cream blush on the apples of your cheeks. For your lips, add a brighter purple shade into the mix, using a creamy matte lipstick in deep violet for double the impact and twice the vibrancy.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bronze Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay Eye Liner in Amethyst, $7.19; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Cream Blush in Coral Reef, $11.69; ColorBurst Matte Balm in Shameless, $8.09.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Nyamuoch Girwath for Fenton Models; Model wearing Jonathan Cohen top, DKNY top and AS29 ring.
