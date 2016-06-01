This month, it’s time to put away the cell phone and all your many apps. Analog connections are the path to true romance, so don't let your digital devices distract you from the love that's all around. It's amazing what you'll notice when you're actually present — and that includes all the admiring eyes looking in your direction. Striking up a conversation with a sexy stranger could be the best move you've ever made. Especially on the 2nd, when planets dance into a lucky triangle in the most daring zones of your chart. Healthy relationships are also the name of the game in June. You could meet someone at the gym, in a running club, or on the tennis court. And with Mars retrograde in your community zone until the 29th, you could feel the sparks with an old teammate or someone from a group you once participated in. Reconnect before the month is through.



In a relationship? Getting active and healthy with your honey will be a great way to bond. Cupid crashes the party on June 17, when romantic Venus moves into Cancer and your seventh house of relationships. On the 20th — solstice day — the sun also blazes into Cancer for a month, amplifying your powers of attraction. Save your final rose for people who can play the long game. What's the point of investing energy if it's not going anywhere? Coupled Caps could kick the exclusivity up a notch, and there could even be an engagement, if you're ready for that step. If it's time to call it quits, the full moon on the 20th will help you say goodbye in the most loving way possible. Some aspect of a relationship will need to shift that day, especially if you've been making too many sacrifices in the name of support. Hold back a little and let bae know what you need, too.

