Forget Independence Day; the new moon in your relationship house on the 4th amps up your urge to merge. On the 6th, sparks could fly with the friend of a friend who tags along to your hangout. If you're already spoken for, conversations could turn to cooperative matters. How can you better support each other along your life paths? Find out if the coast is clear to take your relationship to the next level.



After the 12th, you'll plunge deeper into the emotion ocean as Venus dives into Leo and your intense, seductive eighth house. If your mojo's been in slo-mo, it certainly won't be for long. But no-strings flings are off the menu. Pretending to be cool about things just won't work under this planetary influence. With the annual full moon in Capricorn lighting up the skies on the 19th, you'll see what your heart needs. On the 20th, your ruler Saturn forms a supportive trine (120-degree angle) to Venus, helping you lay your cards on the table. Spell out your desires, and see if the object of your affections will play ball. With the sun heading into your "all or nothing" eighth house from the 22nd on, you may have to deliver an ultimatum to keep the one you love alert.

