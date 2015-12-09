In early December, you might feel more interested in a long winter’s nap than sexy time. But who says you have to lounge in bed alone? A bed buddy could pop up near the new moon on the 11th — the perfect companion for couch cuddling and TLC. You may also have some epic night-owl moments early in the month. Follow the urge to go dancing (yes, even at 11 p.m.), because you could meet a mate on the floor.



With lusty Mars in your professional sector, a career connection could come with an added benefit of romance. Be mindful when blurring lines, though — if this could affect your job status, it’s probably not worth it. The real magic happens after the 21st, when the sun blazes into Capricorn for a month, blessing you with radiant life-force energy. And with a full supermoon in your relationship house on the 25th, your power-couple fantasies may come true. An existing relationship could get more serious. Or, on the other hand, you might decide to break things off with someone you’re just not feeling anymore.

