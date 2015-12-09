In early December, you might feel more interested in a long winter’s nap than sexy time. But who says you have to lounge in bed alone? A bed buddy could pop up near the new moon on the 11th — the perfect companion for couch cuddling and TLC. You may also have some epic night-owl moments early in the month. Follow the urge to go dancing (yes, even at 11 p.m.), because you could meet a mate on the floor.
With lusty Mars in your professional sector, a career connection could come with an added benefit of romance. Be mindful when blurring lines, though — if this could affect your job status, it’s probably not worth it. The real magic happens after the 21st, when the sun blazes into Capricorn for a month, blessing you with radiant life-force energy. And with a full supermoon in your relationship house on the 25th, your power-couple fantasies may come true. An existing relationship could get more serious. Or, on the other hand, you might decide to break things off with someone you’re just not feeling anymore.
Your Beauty Forecast: Faded Cat-Eyes
To get the look, start by lining your upper and lower lashlines with matte black eyeliner, bringing the lines all the way out so they’re parallel with the tails of your brows. To soften and diffuse, glide an angled brush over the liner. Then follow along the lines with a blending brush and black eyeshadow to add thickness. Switch to a charcoal-gray shadow, and swirl the color up to the crease of each eye, sweeping out toward the point where you first drew your cat-eye. Don’t worry about being super precise here — you can use a Q-tip dipped in makeup remover to define the exact shape afterward. Finish with two coats of defining mascara, and fill in your brows with pencil. Complement your angular cat-eye with subtle contouring just under your cheekbones. Finish the look with a neutral lip stain.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39. ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Coal, $7.19; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Surreal, $6.31; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Siren, $5.99; Dramatic Definition Mascara, $12.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Bronzilla, $7.99; ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Coy, $7.19; Nail Enamel in Elegant, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Djenice Duarte Silva; Model wearing Bibhu Mohapatra dress, Oscar de la Renta earrings and David Yurman ring.
