Spring hibernation, anyone? With planets cozied up in your domestic fourth house for much of April, you’d be happy to simply cuddle on the couch, cook dinners together, and play house with your sweetie. Is it time to co-sign a lease? The new moon on the 7th will reveal whether you’re giving your roomie that 30-day notice or settling in for the long haul.



Female friendships are everything if you want to keep your cool in the game of love. Make girls’ nights out as high-priority as date nights. And let your crew play Cupid if you’re single. One of your girls could hook you up with a promising prospect this month. Mars is in nap mode, chilling in your dreamy 12th house this April, then turning retrograde on the 17th. You may find yourself mourning a breakup or taking some space from an intense situation. No worries; Cupid makes a comeback on the 20th when the Taurus sun electrifies your passionate, romantic, and glamorous fifth house. Nights on the town will be legendary, whether you’re flirting with a string of admirers or ringing in spring with your amour du jour. This fertile phase could even bring a pregnancy for Caps in the baby-making groove. An old flame could be reignited for single Capricorns when Mercury turns retrograde for three weeks on the 28th. Take it slow, since signals will be harder to read.

