Plans? What plans? You’re in the mood to go with the flow for a change. As the planets cool in your chill zone, you may find yourself surprisingly laidback about love. But while Mercury is retrograde in Capricorn from January 9 to 25, don’t let your mouth write a check that your heart can’t cash. Expansive Jupiter cruises through your independent, adventurous ninth house until September 9. You could meet someone while traveling or go on a life-changing international sojourn with your sweetie. (And maybe even get engaged along the way!) Stable Saturn is parked in your 12th house of fantasy all year, helping you bring some fairy-tale visions to life.
If you have baggage from an ex, this is the year to hash through it, perhaps with the help of a therapist. The sooner you deal, the sooner you’ll heal — and be free to move on to someone great. Love planet Venus visits your sign twice in 2016 — January 24 to February 18 and November 13 to December 8 — creating sultry hot spots for romance. Your mojo gets a seriously hot reboot as fire-starter Mars cruises through Capricorn from September 28 to November 10. Let the games begin.
Your Beauty Forecast: Double Cat-Eyes
If you have baggage from an ex, this is the year to hash through it, perhaps with the help of a therapist. The sooner you deal, the sooner you’ll heal — and be free to move on to someone great. Love planet Venus visits your sign twice in 2016 — January 24 to February 18 and November 13 to December 8 — creating sultry hot spots for romance. Your mojo gets a seriously hot reboot as fire-starter Mars cruises through Capricorn from September 28 to November 10. Let the games begin.
Your Beauty Forecast: Double Cat-Eyes
Advertisement
To get the look, start with foundation, applying it with a wet sponge for a sheer finish. Spot treat with concealer, and set everything with powder. For each eye, line your upper lashline as you normally would to create a cat-eye, winging out and slightly upward at the outer corner. Then, draw a matching line along the lower lashline, gliding it straight past the outer corner, parallel with the upper line. The goal is to leave a pen’s-width space between the two. Apply one coat of mascara, then hold the wand vertically and brush it in a windshield wiper-like motion across the tips of your lashes for added intensity. Add a pop of rose blush to the apples of your cheeks and finish with matching matte pink lips. For the soft, feathered effect seen here, press the color on with your fingertip. Polish off your look with graphic black and white nails using white polish and strips of black nail tape.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $11.69; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; PhotoReady Concealer, $6.39; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Coal, $7.19; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara, $8.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Racy Rose, $7.99; Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $8.79; Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Temptation, $15.97; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Sure Thing, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Meron Mamo for RED Model Management; Model wearing Sonia by Sonia Rykiel coat, Ariel Gordon earrings, and Bing Bang rings.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Meron Mamo for RED Model Management; Model wearing Sonia by Sonia Rykiel coat, Ariel Gordon earrings, and Bing Bang rings.
Advertisement