Plans? What plans? You’re in the mood to go with the flow for a change. As the planets cool in your chill zone, you may find yourself surprisingly laidback about love. But while Mercury is retrograde in Capricorn from January 9 to 25, don’t let your mouth write a check that your heart can’t cash. Expansive Jupiter cruises through your independent, adventurous ninth house until September 9. You could meet someone while traveling or go on a life-changing international sojourn with your sweetie. (And maybe even get engaged along the way!) Stable Saturn is parked in your 12th house of fantasy all year, helping you bring some fairy-tale visions to life.



If you have baggage from an ex, this is the year to hash through it, perhaps with the help of a therapist. The sooner you deal, the sooner you’ll heal — and be free to move on to someone great. Love planet Venus visits your sign twice in 2016 — January 24 to February 18 and November 13 to December 8 — creating sultry hot spots for romance. Your mojo gets a seriously hot reboot as fire-starter Mars cruises through Capricorn from September 28 to November 10. Let the games begin.



Your Beauty Forecast: Double Cat-Eyes

