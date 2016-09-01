Are you just friends, or is something else brewing? On the 1st, a solar eclipse could reveal a secret crush who's been masquerading as a casual acquaintance. Startling revelation aside, this could be worth exploring. But Mercury is retrograde until the 22nd, so take it slowly. If it's meant to be, there's no need to rush.



Coupled Cancers, speak up! This eclipse challenges you to be more vocal about your needs and desires. Chances are, your love interest wants to make you happy, but it's your job to provide clear instructions. With Venus in your private fourth house until the 22nd, nest, play house, and make sure you have quality twosome time. A solid squad of girlfriends can also keep you from going off the rails during more emotional moments. Venus heads into Scorpio and your passionate fifth house on the 23rd, turning you into a bit of a shameless flirt. And when her co-star Mars heads into your committed relationship house from September 27 to November 8, you could swear off the single life for real.

