November is all romance all the time for Cancers — and you’ll be shameless about pursuing it. Even the shyest among you will be uncharacteristically bold about announcing your desires. If you see something, say something — whether you’re dropping a witty compliment or sending a sultry pic in appreciation of the one you adore.



The new moon on the 11th will illuminate a promising prospect or rev up the romantic vibes for Cancers in relationships. (P.S. there could even be a bauble or baby involved.) After the 12th, Venus and Mars settle down in your domestic zone, putting you in the mood to play house. And every Cancer knows how to make the magic happen behind closed doors. Coupled? Cohabitation could be a hot topic in the second half of November. If you already share a nest, how about hosting Thanksgiving? This might be the optimal time to meet the parents or revel in the cozy, family-friendly vibes your sign loves.



