November is all romance all the time for Cancers — and you’ll be shameless about pursuing it. Even the shyest among you will be uncharacteristically bold about announcing your desires. If you see something, say something — whether you’re dropping a witty compliment or sending a sultry pic in appreciation of the one you adore.
The new moon on the 11th will illuminate a promising prospect or rev up the romantic vibes for Cancers in relationships. (P.S. there could even be a bauble or baby involved.) After the 12th, Venus and Mars settle down in your domestic zone, putting you in the mood to play house. And every Cancer knows how to make the magic happen behind closed doors. Coupled? Cohabitation could be a hot topic in the second half of November. If you already share a nest, how about hosting Thanksgiving? This might be the optimal time to meet the parents or revel in the cozy, family-friendly vibes your sign loves.
Your Beauty Forecast: Cool Blue
The new moon on the 11th will illuminate a promising prospect or rev up the romantic vibes for Cancers in relationships. (P.S. there could even be a bauble or baby involved.) After the 12th, Venus and Mars settle down in your domestic zone, putting you in the mood to play house. And every Cancer knows how to make the magic happen behind closed doors. Coupled? Cohabitation could be a hot topic in the second half of November. If you already share a nest, how about hosting Thanksgiving? This might be the optimal time to meet the parents or revel in the cozy, family-friendly vibes your sign loves.
Your Beauty Forecast: Cool Blue
Advertisement
To get the look, start your shadow at the very inner corner of each eye, right by your tear duct. Apply a denim-blue shade here, sweeping it up in an arc through your crease and stopping just beyond the tail of your brow. Switch to a navy shadow, and deepen the pigment on the inner corner of your eye, blending it through the crease. Then, use a tapered blending brush to glide a streak of silver shadow just beneath your browbone for a highlight. Use a black liquid eyeliner pen to draw in a thick, winged line, framing the shape of your eyes against the blue. Finish your look with a subtle wash of peach blush and a sheer pink lip stain to keep the focus on your eyes.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Passionate, $7.10; ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen in Black, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Powder Blush in Melon Drama, $8.09; Highlighting Palette in Peach Glow, $9.89; ColorBurst Balm Stain in Charm; ColorStay Gel Envy in Lucky Us, $7.19.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Xuchao Zhang for Muse Management; Model wearing Ulla Johnson top, Maya Brenner earrings and Page Sargisson ring.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Passionate, $7.10; ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen in Black, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Powder Blush in Melon Drama, $8.09; Highlighting Palette in Peach Glow, $9.89; ColorBurst Balm Stain in Charm; ColorStay Gel Envy in Lucky Us, $7.19.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Xuchao Zhang for Muse Management; Model wearing Ulla Johnson top, Maya Brenner earrings and Page Sargisson ring.
Advertisement