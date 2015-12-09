“Would my friends and family approve?” This is often a deciding factor in a Cancer’s dating choices, and December is no different. If you can’t at least imagine someone stuffing stockings or chowing on latkes with your fam, then keep moving. When the sun heads into Capricorn — and your relationship house — for a month on the 21st, you’ll be in a prime position to snag a truly good catch.



This month, self-care sets the stage for attracting healthy partners, so don’t skip Pilates to hit up holiday parties. (Figure out a way to do both.) Already involved? The quality of your connection will improve as you lavish yourself with TLC. The supermoon at the end of the month will help you find what you desire — either in your relationship or dating life. Your wish becomes your lover’s command. Or if you’re stuck in the wrong net, this full moon helps you break free before 2015 is through. When you gotta go, you gotta go.

