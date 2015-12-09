“Would my friends and family approve?” This is often a deciding factor in a Cancer’s dating choices, and December is no different. If you can’t at least imagine someone stuffing stockings or chowing on latkes with your fam, then keep moving. When the sun heads into Capricorn — and your relationship house — for a month on the 21st, you’ll be in a prime position to snag a truly good catch.
This month, self-care sets the stage for attracting healthy partners, so don’t skip Pilates to hit up holiday parties. (Figure out a way to do both.) Already involved? The quality of your connection will improve as you lavish yourself with TLC. The supermoon at the end of the month will help you find what you desire — either in your relationship or dating life. Your wish becomes your lover’s command. Or if you’re stuck in the wrong net, this full moon helps you break free before 2015 is through. When you gotta go, you gotta go.
Your Beauty Forecast: Mixed Metals
To get the look, apply foundation with a wet sponge for a luminous finish, then spot treat as needed with concealer. For each eye, sweep a shimmery, pale-mauve shadow from the outer corner through the crease, using a tapered blending brush. Switch to a shimmery silver shadow, and use it to fill in the outer corner of your eye. Drag that same shade along your upper and lower lashlines, as well, for extra sparkle. Finish with a volumizing mascara. Next, contrast your cool silver eyes with warm lips and cheeks. Sweep a melon-colored blush over the apples of your cheeks. Line your lips for precision and top with a fiery-red lip gloss.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Addictive, $5.99; Illuminance Crème Shadow in Precious Metals, $5.19; Ultra Volume Mascara, $12.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Melon Drama, $9.99; ColorStay Lip Liner in Sienna, $6.39; ColorBurst Matte Balm in Sultry, $7.19; Ultra HD Lip Lacquer in Fire Opal, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Double Down, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Abby Dixon for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Paula Ke jacket and Ileana Makri earrings.
