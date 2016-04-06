Love is in your crosshairs this April as planets beam through your ambitious 10th house. Sensitive soul that you are, it's in your best interest to play the long game. It takes time to build the trust you crave — and need. Someone a little older (or just more mature in attitude) could pop up near the new moon on the 7th. You could meet a match at the office or the gym, thanks to passionate Mars in your work and health house all month. Attached? Shared financial goals could be the topic du jour, and if you're the enterprising type, you might even start a business together.



Heads up: Mars turns retrograde on the 17th, which could make you overthink the future. Stop stressing about whether you'll be compatible with bae through the sunset years, and instead focus on planning for a sexy spring-summer season instead. The full moon on the 22nd ignites your true-love zone. You could emerge with a big announcement to make — anything from a new relationship to a rock on that finger to a pregnancy if you’re in the baby-making groove.

