Flirt alert! In 2016 you won’t feel at all like your usual reserved self. Candid Jupiter zings through your communication zone, making you quite the coquette. And with firecracker Mars in your playful, passionate fifth house for six months — January 4 to March 7 and May 28 to August 3 — the chase is more than half the fun. Dating multiple people and enjoying no-strings hookups can be a great education in what you do (and don’t) want from love. Just don’t get so caught up in the games and the drama that you let a good one slip away.
Amorous Venus hangs out in Cancer from June 18 to July 13, a time for making bold requests. On September 8, Jupiter hunkers down in your domestic zone for a year, restoring your nesting instincts. Clean house of the players to make way for someone secure who is ready to settle down. P.S. an ex could make a comeback — or you could get a second chance — while Mercury is retrograde in your relationship house from December 19 to January 8, 2017.
Your Beauty Forecast: Blue Streak
To get the look, prep your skin with foundation, powder, and concealer as needed. We applied foundation with a wet sponge here for a sheer, luminous finish. Then, with a soft blending brush, apply a burgundy cream shadow to each lid and through the crease. Bump up the intensity by layering a powder shadow in a similar shade on top. (Bonus: This also helps your shadow last throughout the day.) Contrast the burgundy with a bright blue along your lower lashline. Make your eyes pop even more by rimming your lower waterline in black. Defined brows are a must here to frame your look, so after filling yours in, apply brow gel to lock the pigment in place. Sweep on two coats of mascara, and finish your look with coral blush and a neutral matte lip balm.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; Illuminance Crème Shadow in Precious Metals, $5.19; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Harmonious, $7.49; ColorStay Eyeliner in Sapphire, $6.39; PhotoReady Matte Kajal Eye Pencil in Matte Coal, $7.19; Ultra Volume Mascara, $8.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $8.79; Powder Blush in Classy Coral, $7.99; Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Seduction, $19.99; Nail Enamel in Sophisticated, $3.99; Nail Enamel in Rebel Graffiti, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Meron Mamo for RED Model Management; Model wearing Solid & Stripe coat, Bing Bang earrings and Pamela Love rings.
