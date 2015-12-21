Flirt alert! In 2016 you won’t feel at all like your usual reserved self. Candid Jupiter zings through your communication zone, making you quite the coquette. And with firecracker Mars in your playful, passionate fifth house for six months — January 4 to March 7 and May 28 to August 3 — the chase is more than half the fun. Dating multiple people and enjoying no-strings hookups can be a great education in what you do (and don’t) want from love. Just don’t get so caught up in the games and the drama that you let a good one slip away.



Amorous Venus hangs out in Cancer from June 18 to July 13, a time for making bold requests. On September 8, Jupiter hunkers down in your domestic zone for a year, restoring your nesting instincts. Clean house of the players to make way for someone secure who is ready to settle down. P.S. an ex could make a comeback — or you could get a second chance — while Mercury is retrograde in your relationship house from December 19 to January 8, 2017.



Your Beauty Forecast: Blue Streak

